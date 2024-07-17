South Carolina athletics worker who painted midfield logo for 40 football seasons has died

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The man who painted the midfield South Carolina Gamecocks midfield logo for 40 football seasons at Williams-Brice Stadium, has died at age 69. Eddie Dunning’s death was announced by the university’s athletic department on Wednesday. His obituary said Dunning died July 13 at an area Columbia. Dunning was a longtime department employee who would start preparing the logo on Thursdays of game week so it would be ready and dry for Saturday.

