South Carolina approves $26 million, 6-year contract extension for basketball coach Lamont Paris

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris huddles his players during a timeout in the frist half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas at the Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina board of trustees has approved a new contract extension for men’s basketball coach Lamont Parish that will pay him more than $26 million through 2029-30. Paris is in his second year and has led one of the country’s best turnarounds this season with a program-record tying 26 wins after going 11-21 in his debut season last year. The 15th-ranked Gamecocks will play 12th-ranked Auburn for a spot in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday.

