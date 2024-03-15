South Carolina approves $26 million, 6-year contract extension for basketball coach Lamont Paris

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina board of trustees has approved a new contract extension for men’s basketball coach Lamont Parish that will pay him more than $26 million through 2029-30. Paris is in his second year and has led one of the country’s best turnarounds this season with a program-record tying 26 wins after going 11-21 in his debut season last year. The 15th-ranked Gamecocks will play 12th-ranked Auburn for a spot in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday.

