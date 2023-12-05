South Carolina and UCLA head to Connecticut as part of women’s basketball tripleheader

UCLA coach Cori Close has been impressed with how teams have challenged themselves so far this season with many of the top schools playing each other. This weekend will be no exception with six ranked teams descending on Connecticut for the Hall of Fame Showcase on Sunday. Second-ranked UCLA will face No. 20 Florida State in the opener. Top-ranked South Carolina meets No. 11 Utah in the second game and No. 17 UConn plays 24th-ranked North Carolina in the finale.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.