South Carolina and Oregon State meet again in NCAA Tournament with trip to Final Four on the line

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso (10) and forward Chloe Kitts (21) block a shot attempt by Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the first half of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 29, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mary Altaffer]

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — South Carolina is three wins away from completing the 10th undefeated season in women’s NCAA Tournament history. Next up is Oregon State, which advanced this far for the first time since 2018.  The Beavers know they have a tall task in front of them. They’ve faced South Carolina three times over the last decade in the NCAA Tournament. Each time they’ve come away with a loss.

