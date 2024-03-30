South Carolina and Oregon State meet again in NCAA Tournament with trip to Final Four on the line

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — South Carolina is three wins away from completing the 10th undefeated season in women’s NCAA Tournament history. Next up is Oregon State, which advanced this far for the first time since 2018. The Beavers know they have a tall task in front of them. They’ve faced South Carolina three times over the last decade in the NCAA Tournament. Each time they’ve come away with a loss.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.