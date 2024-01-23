South Carolina and LSU set for key SEC showdown on Thursday night

No. 1 South Carolina will face its toughest conference test of the season when it travels to face ninth-ranked LSU on Thursday night. The Gamecocks have been running through the SEC so far, winning their five games by an average of nearly 35 points. They are the only undefeated team left in college basketball and have been dominant. Not bad for a team that lost all five starters from last season’s squad that made it to the Final Four. Coach Dawn Staley has done a masterful job of getting the Gamecocks to play extremely well so far as they’ve beaten four ranked opponents already.

