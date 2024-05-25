South Carolina advances to the SEC Tournament semifinals behind home runs by Casas and Tippett

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Gavin Casas hit a three-run homer, Will Tippett homered in a three-run fifth inning and No. 10 seed South Carolina advanced to the SEC Tournament semifinals with a 6-5 victory over third-seeded Kentucky. South Carolina (36-22) is headed to the semifinals for just the second time since 2013. The Gamecocks will play LSU for the second time in three days on Saturday, looking to avenge an 11-10 loss on Thursday. First baseman Ethan Petry made a highlight play in the eighth inning to keep South Carolina in front. He dove to his right to catch a liner and then flipped the ball to second for an inning-ending double play. Petry also had a pair of hits, including a double.

