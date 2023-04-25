South Carolina adds Oregon transfer Te-Hina Paopao

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Oregon guard Te-Hina Paopao has joined the South Carolina women’s basketball team. Paopao played the past three years with the Ducks, averaging 13.1 points this past season. Paopao has up to two years of eligibility left and will add experience to a South Carolina roster that lost seven seniors who were the core group that helped the team to three straight Final Fours and the 2022 national championship. Coach Dawn Staley said Paopao is a proven point guard with plenty of big game experience that will help the Gamecocks in the Southeastern Conference.

