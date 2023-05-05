South Carolina adds JUCO player of year in Sakima Walker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley are adding the junior college player of the year 6-foot-5 Sakima Walker. The one-time Rutgers player announced her decision on social media Friday. Walker averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in 32 games with Northwest Florida State College. She helped the team to the JUCO national title. Walker joins a program that lost seven seniors from this year’s Final Four team, including three-time All-American Aliyah Boston. Walker joins ex-Oregon guard Te-Hina Paopao as incoming transfers.

