South Americans dominate Chile Open semifinals

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Three of the four semifinalists of the Chile Open are South American players. Spain’s Jaume Munar will be the only exception in the clay court tournament after beating Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Munar’s next rival will be home-crowd favorite Nicolas Jarry, who beat Yannick Hanfmann of Germany 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Two Argentine players will play in the other semifinal on Saturday: third-seeded Sebastian Baez will take on Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

