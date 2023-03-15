South American World Cup qualifying to start in September

By MAURICIO SAVARESE The Associated Press
FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. The World Cup group stage format for 2026 was changed to 12 groups of four teams from 16 groups of three teams by FIFA’s Council on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

SAO PAULO (AP) — South American qualifying will kick off in September for the first World Cup to feature 48 teams. The region’s soccer body CONMEBOL announced the schedule Wednesday. Defending champion Argentina will start at home against Ecuador. Brazil will also play host in its first qualifying match against Bolivia. The dates and venues for those qualifying matches are yet to be decided. Mexico, Canada and the United States will host the 2026 tournament.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.