South American World Cup qualifying to start in September

SAO PAULO (AP) — South American qualifying will kick off in September for the first World Cup to feature 48 teams. The region’s soccer body CONMEBOL announced the schedule Wednesday. Defending champion Argentina will start at home against Ecuador. Brazil will also play host in its first qualifying match against Bolivia. The dates and venues for those qualifying matches are yet to be decided. Mexico, Canada and the United States will host the 2026 tournament.

