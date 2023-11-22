South American coaches lead Albania to Euro 2024 spot. Sylvinho gets a medal from prime minister

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania qualified for just its second European Championship in style, atop a group that included the Czech Republic and Poland. It’s a dream come true for the team’s South American coaches. Brazilian head coach Sylvinho says “it’s unbelievable.” Sylvinho brought in countryman Doriva and Argentinian Pablo Zabaleta as his assistants when he was hired in January. Albania has made it to the European Championship only once before — in 2016 under Italian coach Giovanni de Biasi. Sylvinho has had previous coaching stints with Lyon in France and Corinthians in Brazil. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama awarded the Golden Eagle medal to Sylvinho during a ceremony Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.