South Alabama stays home to face Eastern Michigan in 68 Ventures Bowl

South Alabama will play Eastern Michigan in the 68 Ventures Bowl. Both teams are 6-6. The Jaguars will play on their home field at Whitney Hancock Stadium. They’re seeking their first bowl win. Eastern Michigan won its last two games to become bowl eligible. The Eagles are 2-4 all-time in bowl games. South Alabama is led by wide receiver Caullin Lacy, who has 91 catches for 1,316 yards. Eastern Michigan has one of the MAC’s best punters in two-time all-conference first-teamer Mitchell Tomasek.

