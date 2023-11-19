South Alabama is bowl eligible after 28-0 victory over Marshall

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Carter Bradley threw two touchdown passes, La’Damian Webb had a touchdown catch and ran for a score and South Alabama became eligible for a bowl game with a 28-0 victory over Marshall. Diego Guajardo kicked 47- and 43-yard field goals and Bradley connected with Jamaal Pritchett for a 25-yard touchdown before hitting Webb for the two-point conversion and South Alabama (6-5, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) led 14-0 after one quarter. The Thundering Herd (5-6, 2-5) managed just 201 yards of offense, while yielding 393.

