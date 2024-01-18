South Alabama elevates offensive coordinator Major Applewhite to head coach

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — South Alabama has promoted offensive coordinator Major Applewhite to head coach. Athletic director Joel Erdmann announced the former Houston coach as Kane Wommack’s replacement two days after Wommack left to become Kalen DeBoer’s defensive coordinator at Alabama. Applewhite spent the last three seasons running the Jaguars offense. Before that he went 15-11 in two seasons at Houston, leading the team to a pair of bowl games. The former Texas quarterback has also worked as the offensive coordinator at his alma mater and at Alabama.

