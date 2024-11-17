South Alabama defends two-point try to escape with 24-22 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Gio Lopez had short touchdown runs in the first and second quarters, Kentrel Bullock added a 2-yarder, and South Alabama thwarted a two-point conversion attempt by Louisiana-Lafayette to escape with a 24-22 victory. Lopez ran it in from 2 yards out to put South Alabama (5-5, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) up 7-0 after one quarter. He added a 9-yard touchdown run just 6 seconds into the second quarter, Bullock followed with his score, and Laith Marjan kicked a 35-yard field goal on the final play to put the Jaguars up 24-3 at halftime. Backup quarterback Chandler Fields led a fourth-quarter comeback that fell just short for Louisiana-Lafayette (8-2, 5-1).

