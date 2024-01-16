South Alabama coach Kane Wommack will become Alabama’s defensive coordinator

South Alabama coach Kane Wommack is headed to Alabama to become defensive coordinator for coach Kalen DeBoer. South Alabama athletic director Joel Erdmann said Wommack told the team on Tuesday he is resigning. Erdmann said Alabama is “getting an amazing human being who sincerely cares for his players and his team and those surrounding the program.” The former Washington coach DeBoer was hired last week to replace Nick Saban. Him and Wommack worked together as assistants at Indiana in 2019. The 36-year-old Wommack was 22-16 in three seasons at South Alabama.

