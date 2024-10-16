South Alabama beats Troy 25-9 in the Battle for the Belt

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Gio Lopez threw for 158 yards and a touchdown, and he added 67 yards rushing with another score to help South Alabama beat Troy 25-9 in the Battle for the Belt. South Alabama (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) beat Troy (1-6, 0-3) for the first time since 2017, snapping a six-game losing streak in the series. The Trojans had also won six straight games in Mobile, including the Dollar General Bowl in 2016 and ’18. South Alabama scored 16 quick points in the second quarter to take control. Lopez found Jeremiah Webb for an over-the-shoulder catch in the corner of the end zone for a 24-yard score to make it 10-0. The South Alabama defense recorded a safety on Troy’s next possession and then Lopez scored on a 49-yard run.

