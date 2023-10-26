South Africa’s Mbonambi cleared for Rugby World Cup final. England alleges previous racial abuse

PARIS (AP) — Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi has been picked to play in the Rugby World Cup final after World Rugby found no evidence he racially abused an England player. Mbonambi’s participation in the World Cup final against New Zealand on Saturday in Paris could have been jeopardized if he’d been found guilty of misconduct. The case started after England flanker Tom Curry complained of being subject to a racial slur during the semifinal against South Africa last weekend at the Stade de France.

