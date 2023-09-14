South Africa’s Malcolm Marx out of Rugby World Cup with long-term knee injury

TOULON, South Africa (AP) — South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup with what the team described as a long-term knee injury. The Springboks say Marx sustained the injury in a training session on Wednesday. It’s a big blow to the defending champions’ chances of retaining their title, with Marx one of the form players in the team. South Africa has just one other specialist hooker in the squad in Bongi Mbonambi. He was selected to captain a second-string Springboks team against Romania on Sunday. Coach Jacques Nienaber says they’ll name a replacement for Marx later this week.

