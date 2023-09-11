South Africa’s Etzebeth out for 10 days at Rugby World Cup and a doubt for Ireland

TOULON, France (AP) — South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says lock Eben Etzebeth will likely be out for 10 days at the Rugby World Cup with a shoulder injury. It puts him in doubt for the big Pool B game against top-ranked Ireland. Etzebeth was hurt in the first half of South Africa’s 18-3 win over Scotland on Sunday and he will now go for scans. Erasmus says, “At this stage it looks like a 10-day injury. Etzebeth may be ready to play around three days before the highly-anticipated meeting between the defending champion Springboks and No. 1 Ireland on Sept. 23.

