South Africa’s Casey Jarvis takes 1-shot lead at Alfred Dunhill Championship

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Home favorite Casey Jarvis has shot a second straight 5-under 67 to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malelane. The 20-year-old Jarvis made six birdies and one bogey to reach 10-under overall at Leopard Creek Country Club. Marco Penge of England was a shot back after matching the lowest round of the day with a 66. He’s one stroke ahead of compatriot Paul Waring and South Africans Christo Lamprecht, Charl Schwartzel and Robin Williams.

