South African footballer and Olympian Luke Fleurs killed in hijacking

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African footballer Luke Fleurs has been killed in a hijacking in Johannesburg. His Kaizer Chiefs made the announcement on Thursday. Police say the 24-year-old defender was shot while waiting to be attended to at a petrol station in the Honeydew suburb in Johannesburg. Fleurs previously played for the national under-23 side and represented South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics. Fleurs is the latest among thousands of people who are victims to fatal hijackings in South Africa, which has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

