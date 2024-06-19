South Africa works hard to beat United States in Super Eight at T20 World Cup

By The Associated Press
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, left, listens to captain Aiden Markram before bowling his next delivery during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ricardo Mazalan]

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — South Africa had to work hard to earn an 18-run win over the fast-improving United States in the opening game of the Super Eight at the Twenty20 World Cup. Andries Gous made an unbeaten 80 off 47 balls for the U.S. — against country of his birth — to move atop the batting chart at the World Cup before South Africa restricted the Americans at 176-6. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada claimed 3-18 and spinner Keshav Maharaj got the prized wicket of U.S. captain Aaron Jones for a duck — no runs — to finish with 1-24. Quinton de Kock had earlier made a rampant 74 off 40 balls in South Africa’s total of 194-4.

