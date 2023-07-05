South Africa Women’s World Cup players given more money after standoff over pay disparity

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A foundation set up by African soccer president and billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has stepped in to resolve a pay dispute between South Africa’s Women’s World Cup players and their national association. It should ensure that the reigning African champions get on a plane and head to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The dispute caused the entire squad to sit out a game on Sunday and was an embarrassment to the South African soccer association and a country bidding to host the next Women’s World Cup in 2027.

