South Africa wins toss, opts to bowl in rain-delayed game against Netherlands at Cricket World Cup

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) — Temba Bavuma has won his first toss in three games as South Africa opted to bowl against Netherlands in a rain-hit match at the Cricket World Cup. The start of the game was delayed by an hour because of overnight and morning rain. The toss was rescheduled for 2 p.m. local time before another drizzle caused a further delay of 30 minutes. There was more rain shortly before the game was about to start with no play so far. No overs have yet been lost. Dharamsala has received the season’s first snowfall in the past 48 hours, with temperatures dipping across northern India. It makes for perfect conditions to bowl first.

