South Africa wins toss and opts to bat against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

WESTBURY, N. Y. (AP) — South Africa captain Aiden Markram has won the coin toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in their Group D encounter at the Twenty20 World Cup. The pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York continues to be under the spotlight for its dual-paced nature. Bowling first has been an obvious call, with 120 considered to be a par score. But with India and Pakistan having played on it Sunday, the Proteas chose to take advantage of the used pitch by batting first. South Africa leads the group after beating Sri Lanka and the Netherlands in its first two games. Bangladesh is second after winning its opener against Sri Lanka.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.