South Africa wins the toss and bats first against Australia in the Cricket World Cup semifinal

KOLKATA, India (AP) — South Africa has won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the Cricket World Cup semifinal as it chases a so-far elusive spot in the championship match. The winner at Eden Gardens will advance to Sunday’s final against India, which routed New Zealand by 70 runs in Mumbai to extend its winning streak at its home World Cup to 10 consecutive games. The South Africans have won all five games when batting first so far in the tournament. South Africa has never previously reached a final in the 50-over World Cup, narrowly missing out in 1999 after a tied semifinal allowed Australia to advance on a countback and go on to win the title.

