South Africa wins T20 World Cup opener over Sri Lanka; Uganda bowls first against Afghanistan

WESTBURY, New York (AP) — Sri Lanka has been blown away for a record low 77 and South Africa has won its T20 World Cup opener by six wickets. South Africa overcame its own hiccups on the two-paced pitch to score 80-4 as it crossed the finish line with 3.4 overs to spare. In the second match Monday being played at Providence, Guyana, Uganda captain Brian Masaba won the toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan. Uganda is making its debut in the tournament via the Africa regional qualifying tournament in which it beat Zimbabwe.

