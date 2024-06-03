South Africa wins T20 World Cup opener after Sri Lanka all out for 77

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Sri Lanka has been blown away for a record low 77 and South Africa has won their T20 World Cup opener by six wickets. South Africa overcame its own hiccups on the two-paced pitch to score 80-4 as it crossed the finish line with 3.4 overs to spare on Monday. South Africa’s best bowling performance in tournament history included pace bowler Anrich Nortje’s career-best 4-7 in four overs, pacer Kagiso Rabada’s 2-21, and spinner Keshav Maharaj’s 2-22. Opener Kusal Mendis led Sri Lanka with 19, one of only three scores in double figures at Nassau County Stadium on Long Island. The Sri Lankans were dismissed in 19.1 overs for the 13th lowest score in T20 World Cup history.

