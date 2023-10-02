South Africa wing Makazole Mapimpi is out of the Rugby World Cup with a fractured eye socket

TOULON, France (AP) — South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says wing Makazole Mapimpi is out of the Rugby World Cup with a fractured eye socket. Mapimpi was injured in a tackle by Tonga scrumhalf Augustine Pulu that led to the players clashing heads in Sunday’s Pool B game in Marseille. Mapimpi left the field right after. Erasmus says Mapimpi was facing 4-6 weeks out. The 33-year-old Mapimpi was a World Cup winner with South Africa in 2019 but came to this tournament as a backup to first-choice wings Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

