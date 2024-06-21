South Africa unbeaten at T20 World Cup after win over England, West Indies defeats US by 9 wickets.

GROS ISLET, St. Lucia (AP) — Undefeated South Africa has pulled off a seven-run win over defending champion England in the Super Eight playoffs at the Twenty20 World Cup in St. Lucia. England was restricted to 156-6 in reply to South Africa’s 163-6. Quinton de Kock finished with 65 after smacking the tournament’s joint-fastest half-century off 22 balls. Later, Shai Hope hit 82 from 39 balls as the West Indies beat the United States by nine wickets in a match between co-hosts. Hope struck eight sixes as the West Indies ran down their winning target of 129 with more than nine overs to spare.

