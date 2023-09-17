South Africa thumps Romania 76-0 at Rugby World Cup with hat tricks for Reinach and Mapimpi

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — South Africa has thumped Romania 76-0 at the Rugby World Cup with hat tricks from scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and wing Makazole Mapimpi. It puts the defending champion in prime position for a huge showdown with top-ranked Ireland next. The Springboks had four tries and a bonus point inside 12 minutes in Bordeaux. Reinach had his third try in the 24th minute to just miss his own record for the fastest hat trick at the Rugby World Cup. South Africa went over five times in the first half and seven times in the second to dismantle the underdog Romanians in a Pool B match that was one-sided from the start.

