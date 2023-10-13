South Africa surprise with Reinach at 9 to face France star Dupont in Rugby World Cup quarters

PARIS (AP) — South Africa provided a big surprise by naming Cobus Reinach to start at scrumhalf ahead of regular Faf de Klerk in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against France. It pits him against the best player in the world with Antoine Dupont returning from injury to lead the host team. Manie Libbok keeps his place at flyhalf. The Springboks also went with veteran Duane Vermeulen at No. 8 to face the host at Stade de France. De Klerk and backup flyhalf Handre Pollard are among three backs on the bench as the defending champion went with a traditional 5-3 split in the reserves. France coach Fabien Galthié made one starting change but chose a 6-2 split with flanker Sekou Macalou chosen over fullback Melvyn Jaminet.

