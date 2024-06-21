South Africa stays unbeaten at T20 World Cup after beating England by 7 runs

GROS ISLET, St. Lucia (AP) — Unstoppable South Africa has pulled off a seven-run win over defending champion England in the Super Eight playoffs at the Twenty20 World Cup in St. Lucia. Harry Brook, who made 53, and Liam Livingstone, 33 off 17, had the chase in control for England until fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje dismissed them in the last three overs on Friday. England was restricetd to 156-6 in reply to South Africa’s 163-6. Quinton de Kock finished with 65 after smacking the tournament’s joint-fastest half-century off 22 balls. David Miller provided the impetus in the latter half of South Africa’s innings with 43 off 28 balls.

