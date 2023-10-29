South Africa stands alone at Rugby World Cup summit as new eras beckon everywhere

Give the Springboks a few days to revel in their record-breaking Rugby World Cup success and losing finalist New Zealand a little time to grieve. But both those two giants and rugby as a whole will soon emerge from seven weeks of Rugby World Cup fever and face the prospect of entirely new eras. South Africa’s most successful coaching combination ever finally parted in Paris after Saturday’s final. New Zealand also bids farewell to coach Ian Foster and a group of retiring all-time All Blacks greats. And the Rugby World Cup itself will not be the same the next time it kicks off in Australia in 2027.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.