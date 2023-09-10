South Africa squeezes Scotland to open Rugby World Cup defense with 18-3 win

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — South Africa put the squeeze on a brave Scotland by scoring two tries early in the second half to break open a close game and win 18-3 to open its Rugby World Cup title defense. The Springboks showed both sides of their game when flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit bashed his way over in the 46th minute and winger Kurt-Lee Arendse flew onto a perfect cross-kick from Manie Libbok three minutes later to make a narrow 6-3 lead at halftime suddenly comfortable. There were no more points as South Africa closed it down through set-piece dominance and physical defense to keep the game Scots at bay.

