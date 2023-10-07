South Africa sets World Cup batting records in 102-run win over Sri Lanka. Markram hits 49-ball ton

NEW DELHI (AP) — South Africa rewrote Cricket World Cup batting records as it beat Sri Lanka by 102 runs with three Proteas batters smashing centuries in their tournament opener. Aiden Markram (106) hit the World Cup’s fastest-ever century off 49 balls. Quinton de Kock scored 100 and Rassie van der Dussen made 108 as South Africa amassed 428-5. It was the first time three batters from the same team had scored centuries in a single innings of a World Cup game. Sri Lanka always lagged behind despite Kusal Mendis’ blistering 76 off 42 balls in the batting powerplay. Sri Lanka was dismissed for 326 in 44.5 overs. Bangladesh crushed Afghanistan by six wickets.

