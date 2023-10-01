South Africa secures bonus-point 49-18 win over Tonga as Pollard makes promising return

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — South Africa has secured a bonus-point 49-18 win over Tonga and a successful return to action for flyhalf Handre Pollard at the Rugby World Cup in Marseille. The Springboks scored seven tries in their final pool game and Pollard converted the first four for a 100% night with the boot in his first test in more than a year before he left on 50 minutes. Manie Libbok came on for Pollard and kicked three from three conversions to ensure that, apart from the crucial victory, the defending champion also went some way to putting right the goal-kicking problems that were evident in a 13-8 defeat to Ireland in its last game.

