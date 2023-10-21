South Africa routs England by 229 runs at Cricket World Cup. Third loss for defending champs

MUMBAI, India (AP) — South Africa demolished England by 229 runs in the Cricket World Cup to leave the beleaguered defending champions facing an early exit from the tournament. England fell to its third loss in four matches so far, having previously been defeated by New Zealand and, embarrassingly, Afghanistan. The Proteas bounced back from their own surprising loss — to the Netherlands on Tuesday — to post 399-7 after being put into bat in stifling conditions in Mumbai. Heinrich Klaasen (109) smashed a 61-ball century. England plunged to 38-4 after 8.1 overs in its reply and was eventually dismissed for 170.

