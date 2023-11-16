South Africa recovers to set Australia 213 to win Cricket World Cup semifinal after Miller’s 101

By The Associated Press
Former England cricket player and commentator Michael Atherton, center, talks to South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma and Australia's captain Pat Cummins at the coin toss at the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup second semifinal match between Australia and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Nov.16, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Aijaz Rahi]

KOLKATA, India (AP) — South Africa has recovered from a bad start to set Australia a target of 213 to win their semifinal match at the Cricket World Cup. David Miller struck 101 to help the South Africans rebound from a perilous position at 24-4 to post a respectable 212. India will play the winner in Sunday’s final after beating New Zealand on Wednesday.

