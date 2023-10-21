South Africa pulls off great escape to beat England and make Rugby World Cup final

By The Associated Press
England's Jamie George, England's Owen Farrell, second left, react as South African players celebrate after the Rugby World Cup semifinal match between England and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, Oct.21, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

PARIS (AP) — South Africa has pulled off a great escape to beat England 16-15 at the death and keep its title defense at the Rugby World Cup alive. It set the Springboks up for a blockbuster final against old rival New Zealand. One of them will win a record fourth Rugby World Cup. The Springboks trailed for the entire semifinal against England until replacement flyhalf Handre Pollard kicked a 78th-minute penalty from near halfway to edge them thrillingly ahead in Paris. From there, the Boks held on and closed out a second come-from-behind nailbiter after the one-point win over host France in the quarters.

