South Africa pulls off great escape to beat England and make Rugby World Cup final

PARIS (AP) — South Africa has pulled off a great escape to beat England 16-15 at the death and keep its title defense at the Rugby World Cup alive. It set the Springboks up for a blockbuster final against old rival New Zealand. One of them will win a record fourth Rugby World Cup. The Springboks trailed for the entire semifinal against England until replacement flyhalf Handre Pollard kicked a 78th-minute penalty from near halfway to edge them thrillingly ahead in Paris. From there, the Boks held on and closed out a second come-from-behind nailbiter after the one-point win over host France in the quarters.

