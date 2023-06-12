South Africa pays tribute to Clive Barker, its 1st post-apartheid national soccer team coach

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa has been paying tribute to its first post-apartheid national soccer coach who died on Saturday at the age of 78. Clive Barker coached an inexperienced and little-known South Africa team to the African Cup of Nations title in 1996. It remains the country’s only major soccer title. Barker was admired for bringing Black and white players together in a winning team only a few years after the end of the racist apartheid regime. South Africa’s minister of sport says Barker is “one person who must be celebrated.” The head of the national league says he was a “Godsend.”

