South Africa opts to bowl first against New Zealand in Women’s T20 World Cup final

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the Women’s T20 World Cup final. Both teams fielded an unchanged side from their semi-final wins – South Africa stunned defending champions Australia in the first semi by eight wickets on Thursday, while New Zealand beat West Indies in the second semi-final by eight runs on Friday. The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium should be good for batters on both sides. The average score in the powerplay has gone up at this venue as the tournament has progressed sp a high-scoring game could be on the cards.

