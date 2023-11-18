South Africa opens World Cup qualifying with 2-1 win over Benin

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa started its World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-1 home win against Benin on Saturday to take the early lead in Group C. Percy Tau put the host ahead in the second minute following a swift interchange of passes, and South Africa doubled its lead at the Moses Mabhidha Stadium when Khuliso Mudau finished from close range on the stroke of halftime after Benin failed to clear the ball. Benin captain Steve Mounié reduced the deficit in the 69th by coolly slotting the ball past South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams from inside the box.

