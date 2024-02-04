South Africa keeper credits backroom staff for his record performance in Africa Cup penalty shootout

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
South Africa's goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saves a penalty from Cape Verde's Laros Duarte during a penalty shootout at the end of the African Cup of Nations quarter final soccer match between Cape Verde and South Africa, at the Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Themba Hadebe]

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says preparation was key to his saving four of the five penalties he faced in a shootout to help the Bafana Bafana reach the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals. Williams’ saves against Cape Verde in their quarterfinal match on Saturday were unprecedented. No other goalkeeper had saved so many in this part of a penalty shootout at the Africa Cup before. Williams says he gives “credit to the analysts.” South Africa is bidding for its second title after winning in 1996. It next faces three-time champion Nigeria in Bouaké in Wednesday’s semifinals.

