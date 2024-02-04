South Africa keeper credits backroom staff for his record performance in Africa Cup penalty shootout

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says preparation was key to his saving four of the five penalties he faced in a shootout to help the Bafana Bafana reach the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals. Williams’ saves against Cape Verde in their quarterfinal match on Saturday were unprecedented. No other goalkeeper had saved so many in this part of a penalty shootout at the Africa Cup before. Williams says he gives “credit to the analysts.” South Africa is bidding for its second title after winning in 1996. It next faces three-time champion Nigeria in Bouaké in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.