South Africa holds on to beat New Zealand 12-11 and win historic fourth Rugby World Cup title

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion South Africa kicked its way to a record fourth Rugby World Cup title by beating New Zealand 12-11 in an scrappy contest on Saturday which saw All Blacks captain Sam Cane become the first player red carded in a final. Flyhalf Handre Pollard scored all the points for Springboks side which repeated its 1995 success over New Zealand and denied the All Blacks their own chance to win a fourth title in their record fifth final. Cane was shown the red card for a high tackle on center Jesse Kriel. Three other players were sinbinned _ two Springboks and one All Black _ in a chaotic match. Fullback Beauden Barrett scored the only try of the game. But flyhalf Richie Mo’unga’s conversion attempt went wide.

