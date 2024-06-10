South Africa holds off Bangladesh by 4 runs to stay unbeaten in T20 World Cup

WESTBURY, New York (AP) — Spinner Keshav Maharaj has bowled a six-run, two-wicket final over and South Africa has held off Bangladesh by four runs to stay unbeaten in the Twenty20 World Cup on Long Island. Bangladesh needed 11 from the last six deliveries to register a famous win then needed a six off the last ball. Taskin Ahmed came to the crease after Bangladesh’s seventh wicket fell. Ahmed faced the last ball, a full toss by Maharaj, and swung and managed only one run. On a typically tough batting pitch at Nassau County Stadium, South Africa defended its lowly total of 113-6 and restricted Bangladesh to 109-7. Maharaj finished with 3-27 in four overs, while Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje also bowled well in taking two wickets each.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.