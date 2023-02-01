South Africa government pursuing sponsor deal with Tottenham

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The South African government is pursuing a sponsorship deal with Premier League club Tottenham. The United Arab Emirates, Rwanda, Malta and others have already used the world’s biggest soccer league to promote their countries. South Africa’s Ministry of Tourism says it is looking to conclude a memorandum of understanding with Tottenham through the government’s tourism marketing arm SA Tourism. South African media reports claim the deal will be worth $52 million over three years from the start of the 2023-2024 season and give SA Tourism branding space on Tottenham’s uniform. Tottenham’s north London rival Arsenal has a “Visit Rwanda” message on its shirt sleeve.

