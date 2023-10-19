South Africa goes with same 23 for Rugby World Cup semifinal against England

PARIS (AP) — South Africa has retained the same 23 for the Rugby World Cup semifinal against England. It’s a rematch of the title game in Japan four years ago. The defending champion Springboks kept Cobus Reinach at scrumhalf and Manie Libbok at flyhalf. Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard are set to come off the bench, as they did in the 29-28 quarterfinal win over host France. Veteran No. 8 Duane Vermeulen starts again at the back of the scrum at Stade de France on Saturday. South Africa has won four of the five Rugby World Cup meetings between the teams, including in the finals in 2007 and 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.