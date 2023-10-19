South Africa goes with same 23 and England tinkers with pack for Rugby World Cup semifinal

PARIS (AP) — South Africa is unchanged and England has tinkered with its pack ahead of their Rugby World Cup semifinal match. It’s a rematch of the title game in Japan four years ago. The defending champion Springboks kept Cobus Reinach at scrumhalf and Manie Libbok at flyhalf. Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard are set to come off the bench as they did in the 29-28 quarterfinal win over host France. Veteran No. 8 Duane Vermeulen starts again at the back of the scrum at Stade de France on Saturday. England brought in lock George Martin and prop Joe Marler while Freddie Steward starts at No. 15.

